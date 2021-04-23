THETA 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $1.15 Billion (THETA)

THETA (CURRENCY:THETA) traded 13.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on April 23rd. THETA has a total market capitalization of $9.53 billion and approximately $1.15 billion worth of THETA was traded on exchanges in the last day. One THETA coin can now be bought for about $9.53 or 0.00018950 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, THETA has traded 30.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 13.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.23 or 0.00068062 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001989 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.66 or 0.00092782 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000338 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $340.93 or 0.00677881 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,108.66 or 0.08169363 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $26.06 or 0.00051821 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001988 BTC.

THETA Coin Profile

THETA is a coin. Its launch date was November 23rd, 2017. THETA’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. THETA’s official Twitter account is @ThetaToken . The official website for THETA is www.thetatoken.org . The Reddit community for THETA is /r/theta_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Theta is a decentralized video delivery network, powered by users. The Theta mainnet was launched on March 15th, 2019 with the swap from ERC20 (Ethereum) Theta Tokens to native Theta Tokens on the Theta blockchain. To make sure that you receive your Theta Tokens on the mainnet as well as the 1:5 distribution of Theta Fuel, download the new Theta wallet for Android OS or Apple iOS and move your tokens there. “

Buying and Selling THETA

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as THETA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire THETA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase THETA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

