Thore Cash Hits Market Cap of $38,451.82 (TCH)

Thore Cash (CURRENCY:TCH) traded 12.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on April 23rd. Thore Cash has a total market cap of $38,451.82 and $87,646.00 worth of Thore Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Thore Cash coin can now be purchased for $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Thore Cash has traded up 5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000471 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $234.81 or 0.00463541 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00004505 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 13.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0440 or 0.00000087 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000352 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 20.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000333 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.06 or 0.00006042 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 15.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000607 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 12.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000576 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00002702 BTC.

Thore Cash Coin Profile

Thore Cash is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 15th, 2018. Thore Cash’s total supply is 111,111,111 coins and its circulating supply is 55,056,178 coins. Thore Cash’s official website is www.thorecash.com/thorecash.html . Thore Cash’s official Twitter account is @Thr_Official

According to CryptoCompare, “Thorecash makes crypto-lending and investments accessible to the masses, cuts the red-tape. Thore platform simply aims to interconnect the $1 billion Crypto assets fractured across the world of crypto. The ThoreCash network is a blockchain purpose-designed for investments. It aims to connect fundraisers to investors with similar goals. And, the use of a distributed ledger system ensures a permanent record of lending and borrowing interactions on the platform. “

Buying and Selling Thore Cash

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Thore Cash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Thore Cash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Thore Cash using one of the exchanges listed above.

