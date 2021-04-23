ThoreCoin One Day Trading Volume Hits $20,157.00 (THR)

ThoreCoin (CURRENCY:THR) traded 3.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on April 23rd. In the last seven days, ThoreCoin has traded down 12.4% against the U.S. dollar. One ThoreCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $9,470.42 or 0.18985935 BTC on popular exchanges. ThoreCoin has a total market capitalization of $820.95 million and approximately $20,157.00 worth of ThoreCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00002242 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002005 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $31.14 or 0.00062435 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $136.17 or 0.00272984 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00004100 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 14.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.45 or 0.00024966 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $323.15 or 0.00647839 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49,867.63 or 0.99972710 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $512.56 or 0.01027569 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

ThoreCoin Profile

ThoreCoin launched on February 24th, 2018. ThoreCoin’s total supply is 100,000 coins and its circulating supply is 86,686 coins. The Reddit community for ThoreCoin is https://reddit.com/r/ThoreCoin . The official website for ThoreCoin is www.thorecoin.com . ThoreCoin’s official Twitter account is @Thr_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here . ThoreCoin’s official message board is medium.com/@Thorenetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “THR represents a basket of top-traded high-demand coins Simply put, it’s a Basket of Multiple cryptocurrencies in which the user can invest by buying tokens, without the need to buy each cryptocurrency separately It’s an opportunity to participate in the growth of cryptocurrencies It’s a simple and comprehensible solution as the user need to monitor only one price – the price of the #THR Token by buying a token, user gets a share in this portfolio, THR token is traded like any other coin 24/7. Thorecoin has moved from Ethereum to Waves “

Buying and Selling ThoreCoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ThoreCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ThoreCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ThoreCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

