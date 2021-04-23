Thrive Token Hits One Day Trading Volume of $3,843.00 (THRT)

Thrive Token (CURRENCY:THRT) traded down 9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on April 23rd. Over the last week, Thrive Token has traded 55.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. Thrive Token has a total market capitalization of $564,407.70 and $3,843.00 worth of Thrive Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Thrive Token coin can now be purchased for $0.0055 or 0.00000011 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 17.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.36 or 0.00067256 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 16.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.27 or 0.00018688 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002016 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 13.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.77 or 0.00092270 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000339 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 17.7% against the dollar and now trades at $336.31 or 0.00678021 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,030.94 or 0.08126636 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.06 or 0.00050519 BTC.

Thrive Token Profile

Thrive Token is a coin. It launched on April 12th, 2018. Thrive Token’s total supply is 202,027,490 coins and its circulating supply is 103,247,500 coins. The official website for Thrive Token is ico.thrivelabs.io . Thrive Token’s official Twitter account is @WeareThrivelabs . The official message board for Thrive Token is medium.com/@thriveico

According to CryptoCompare, “Thrive is a blockchain-based marketplace to buy and sell advertising. It provides the consumers with the possibility of receiving rewards for sharing their data and reviewing the quality of websites on Thrives ecosystem. Features like premium placements, accurate reach or brand security are meant to be available for the publishers and advertisers at Thrive. ThriveToken is an Ethereum-based token and is native to Thrive. THRT ERC20 token is the only digital/fiat coin used in the Thrive marketplace and it is used as a medium for rewards payments for data sharing or website reviews. “

Buying and Selling Thrive Token

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Thrive Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Thrive Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Thrive Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

