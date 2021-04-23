Thule Group AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:THUPY) Downgraded by SEB Equities

Thule Group AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:THUPY) was downgraded by equities researchers at SEB Equities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Danske lowered shares of Thule Group AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday.

THUPY stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $24.29. The company had a trading volume of 3,035 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,742. The company has a 50 day moving average of $24.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.80. Thule Group AB has a 1 year low of $7.00 and a 1 year high of $31.42.

Thule Group AB (publ) operates in the sports and outdoor sector worldwide. It offers roof racks; roof boxes; carriers for transporting bikes, water, and winter sports equipment and rooftop tents; awnings, bike carriers, and tents for RVs and caravans; bike trailers, child bike seats, and strollers; luggage, backpacks, and laptop bags; and hiking backpacks, camera bags, and cases for consumer electronics.

