Thule Group AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:THUPY) Rating Lowered to Hold at Danske

Thule Group AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:THUPY) was downgraded by analysts at Danske from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

OTCMKTS:THUPY opened at $24.29 on Friday. Thule Group AB has a 1 year low of $7.00 and a 1 year high of $31.42. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $24.01 and a 200-day moving average of $19.80.

About Thule Group AB (publ)

Thule Group AB (publ) operates in the sports and outdoor sector worldwide. It offers roof racks; roof boxes; carriers for transporting bikes, water, and winter sports equipment and rooftop tents; awnings, bike carriers, and tents for RVs and caravans; bike trailers, child bike seats, and strollers; luggage, backpacks, and laptop bags; and hiking backpacks, camera bags, and cases for consumer electronics.

