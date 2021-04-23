Thule Group AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:THUPY) Rating Lowered to Hold at SEB Equity Research

Thule Group AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:THUPY) was downgraded by equities researchers at SEB Equity Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. SEB Equities downgraded shares of Thule Group AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Danske downgraded shares of Thule Group AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday.

Shares of THUPY traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $24.29. 3,035 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,742. Thule Group AB has a 52-week low of $7.00 and a 52-week high of $31.42. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $24.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.80.

Thule Group AB (publ) operates in the sports and outdoor sector worldwide. It offers roof racks; roof boxes; carriers for transporting bikes, water, and winter sports equipment and rooftop tents; awnings, bike carriers, and tents for RVs and caravans; bike trailers, child bike seats, and strollers; luggage, backpacks, and laptop bags; and hiking backpacks, camera bags, and cases for consumer electronics.

