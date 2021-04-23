Thunder Token Reaches Market Capitalization of $92.01 Million (TT)

Thunder Token (CURRENCY:TT) traded 25.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on April 23rd. Thunder Token has a total market capitalization of $92.01 million and approximately $8.84 million worth of Thunder Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Thunder Token coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0135 or 0.00000027 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Thunder Token has traded 38.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Thunder Token alerts:

OMG Network (OMG) traded down 17% against the dollar and now trades at $6.36 or 0.00012742 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $206.35 or 0.00413187 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded down 22.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0756 or 0.00000151 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00001942 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0119 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00003185 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) traded down 17.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000018 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded 22.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Bitcoin Confidential (BC) traded 15.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Thunder Token Profile

Thunder Token is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 1st, 2018. Thunder Token’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,794,738,093 coins. The Reddit community for Thunder Token is /r/thundertoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Thunder Token’s official website is www.thundercore.com . Thunder Token’s official Twitter account is @ThunderProtocol . Thunder Token’s official message board is medium.com/thunderofficial

According to CryptoCompare, “ThunderCore is an Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM) compliant blockchain. Tokens based on the ERC-20 standard can be minted and deployed on ThunderCore. ThunderCore is its own blockchain with its own native cryptocurrency. It is EVM-compatible with throughput of 1,200+ TPS, sub-second confirmation times, and low gas costs—making it quick and easy for DApps to deploy and scale. Consensus Nodes complete a single round of voting to confirm transactions in under a second. The accelerator, a DDoS-resilient distributed system, coordinates the network of consensus nodes. “

Thunder Token Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Thunder Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Thunder Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Thunder Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Thunder Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Thunder Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.