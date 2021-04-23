thyssenkrupp (FRA:TKA) Given a €16.00 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

thyssenkrupp (FRA:TKA) received a €16.00 ($18.82) price target from investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 50.87% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. Baader Bank set a €12.60 ($14.82) price target on shares of thyssenkrupp and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of thyssenkrupp in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €13.00 ($15.29) price target on shares of thyssenkrupp and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €17.00 ($20.00) price target on shares of thyssenkrupp and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €8.10 ($9.53) price objective on shares of thyssenkrupp and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. thyssenkrupp presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €11.66 ($13.72).

Get thyssenkrupp alerts:

TKA stock opened at €10.61 ($12.48) on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of €11.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €8.34. thyssenkrupp has a one year low of €20.70 ($24.35) and a one year high of €27.01 ($31.78).

thyssenkrupp AG operates in the areas of automotive technology, industrial components, plant technology, marine systems, steel, and materials services in Germany, the United States, China, and internationally. The company's Automotive Technology segment develops and manufactures components and systems and automated production systems for the automotive industry.

Featured Article: How is the S&P 500 index different from the DJIA?

Receive News & Ratings for thyssenkrupp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for thyssenkrupp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.