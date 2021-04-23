Tiaa Fsb Acquires 183,941 Shares of NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF (BATS:NUSC)

Tiaa Fsb raised its holdings in shares of NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF (BATS:NUSC) by 10.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,875,369 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 183,941 shares during the quarter. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF were worth $80,697,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF by 7.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 186,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,534,000 after purchasing an additional 13,368 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC raised its holdings in NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 102,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,053,000 after acquiring an additional 2,716 shares during the period. RVW Wealth LLC lifted its position in NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF by 61.5% during the fourth quarter. RVW Wealth LLC now owns 16,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,000,000 after acquiring an additional 6,154 shares during the last quarter. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $249,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in shares of NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF by 36.0% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 10,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,000 after purchasing an additional 2,871 shares during the last quarter.

NUSC traded down $0.14 during trading on Friday, hitting $43.93. The stock had a trading volume of 56,500 shares. NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $24.96 and a one year high of $29.93. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $43.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.95.

