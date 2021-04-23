Tiaa Fsb Acquires 24,674 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Tiaa Fsb boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) by 4.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 629,861 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 24,674 shares during the quarter. Tiaa Fsb owned 0.46% of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF worth $104,312,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 11.0% during the first quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC now owns 28,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,666,000 after purchasing an additional 2,791 shares during the last quarter. Intersect Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 6.5% in the first quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 2,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 5.0% during the first quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 5,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $866,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the first quarter valued at about $4,970,000. Finally, Bangor Savings Bank grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 19,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,267,000 after purchasing an additional 1,557 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA VBR traded up $2.41 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $171.12. 17,737 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 722,133. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $86.95 and a 52 week high of $173.21. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $167.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $146.21.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

