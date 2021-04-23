Tiaa Fsb Boosts Position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Tiaa Fsb raised its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 1.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 60,228,363 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 628,703 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF makes up 15.5% of Tiaa Fsb’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $4,339,454,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Sage Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000.

Get iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

Shares of IEFA stock traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $74.49. The stock had a trading volume of 10,601,290 shares. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $56.55 and a twelve month high of $70.84. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.82.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.