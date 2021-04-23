Tiaa Fsb Buys 578 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Tiaa Fsb increased its holdings in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 0.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 134,261 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 578 shares during the period. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $29,593,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in Union Pacific during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Syverson Strege & Co acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC lifted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 48.6% in the 4th quarter. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC now owns 162 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.83% of the company’s stock.

UNP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $232.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $249.00 to $243.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $212.00 to $216.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $210.50.

In other news, VP Todd M. Rynaski sold 7,698 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.00, for a total value of $1,631,976.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 17,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,645,764. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 1,491 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total transaction of $320,565.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,124 shares in the company, valued at $7,336,660. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE UNP traded up $3.95 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $221.93. 45,831 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,930,085. Union Pacific Co. has a 52-week low of $147.05 and a 52-week high of $226.21. The company has a 50 day moving average of $217.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $207.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The firm has a market cap of $147.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.34, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.11.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The railroad operator reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.06 by ($0.06). Union Pacific had a return on equity of 31.71% and a net margin of 27.40%. The business had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.15 EPS. Union Pacific’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 8.02 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th were issued a $0.97 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.30%.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; coal and sand, petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

