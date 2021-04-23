Tiaa Fsb Cuts Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Tiaa Fsb trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,698,726 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 29,807 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF comprises approximately 0.9% of Tiaa Fsb’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Tiaa Fsb owned about 0.51% of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF worth $257,442,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IWD. Sittner & Nelson LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Adirondack Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 131.6% during the first quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 176 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Phoenix Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000.

Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF stock traded up $1.26 during trading on Friday, reaching $156.57. 114,289 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,826,390. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $152.24 and its 200 day moving average is $138.49. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $100.93 and a 1 year high of $157.04.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

