Tiaa Fsb Cuts Stock Position in NuShares ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NULV)

Tiaa Fsb reduced its holdings in shares of NuShares ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NULV) by 6.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,339,263 shares of the company’s stock after selling 240,583 shares during the period. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in NuShares ESG Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $120,881,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NULV. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in shares of NuShares ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 12,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after buying an additional 659 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of NuShares ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 21,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $737,000 after purchasing an additional 832 shares during the last quarter. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of NuShares ESG Large-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NuShares ESG Large-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in NuShares ESG Large-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $54,000.

Shares of BATS NULV traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $37.21. 119,712 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.22. NuShares ESG Large-Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $25.49 and a twelve month high of $30.70.

