Tiaa Fsb Decreases Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Tiaa Fsb reduced its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 3.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,866 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 952 shares during the period. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $49,370,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 14,964 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $26,215,000 after acquiring an additional 912 shares during the period. First National Bank of Hutchinson purchased a new position in Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth $2,214,000. Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at $238,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 5,763.0% in the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 49,660 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $86,998,000 after buying an additional 48,813 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pine Ridge Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at about $5,433,000. 31.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Alphabet news, SVP John Kent Walker sold 2,570 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,037.34, for a total transaction of $5,235,963.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 26,707 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,411,239.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Philipp Schindler sold 1,385 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,852.09, for a total transaction of $2,565,144.65. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,656,308.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,104 shares of company stock valued at $42,565,228 over the last 90 days. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Alphabet stock traded up $50.12 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $2,318.04. 54,112 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,539,955. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,232.20 and a fifty-two week high of $2,318.45. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market cap of $1.56 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.82, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2,138.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,882.12.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $15.91 by $6.39. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. The firm had revenue of $56.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $15.35 earnings per share. Alphabet’s revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on GOOG. Wedbush began coverage on Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $2,953.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Mizuho raised their price target on Alphabet from $2,350.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Alphabet from $2,250.00 to $2,350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Alphabet currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,342.42.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

