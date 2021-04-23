Tiaa Fsb Decreases Position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Tiaa Fsb lessened its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 2.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 416,971 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 11,141 shares during the period. Tiaa Fsb owned approximately 0.07% of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF worth $45,254,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. raised its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 2,524.8% in the 4th quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 2,709,712 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $249,023,000 after acquiring an additional 2,606,476 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,572,425 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,614,906,000 after acquiring an additional 2,198,453 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 4th quarter worth $151,635,000. Acorns Advisers LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $91,034,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 1,042.3% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,354,768 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $124,503,000 after acquiring an additional 1,236,166 shares during the last quarter.

IJR stock traded up $1.87 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $110.76. The stock had a trading volume of 117,192 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,280,193. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $109.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $95.33. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 52-week low of $54.70 and a 52-week high of $115.20.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

