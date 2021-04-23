Tiaa Fsb Grows Position in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT)

Tiaa Fsb increased its holdings in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) by 2.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 130,891 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,558 shares during the quarter. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in American Tower were worth $31,291,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AMT. United Bank raised its holdings in American Tower by 21.3% in the third quarter. United Bank now owns 5,025 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,215,000 after purchasing an additional 882 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of American Tower by 4.6% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 664,205 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $160,543,000 after acquiring an additional 28,935 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in American Tower in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $8,823,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in American Tower by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,375 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $816,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the period. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Tower in the third quarter valued at $123,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Olivier Puech sold 3,268 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $718,960.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,296,820. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.65% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on AMT shares. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of American Tower from $334.00 to $324.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of American Tower in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $278.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of American Tower in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on American Tower from $307.00 to $296.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on American Tower from $248.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $272.67.

Shares of NYSE:AMT traded up $2.86 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $254.40. The company had a trading volume of 33,775 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,245,269. The company has a market cap of $113.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.47, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.73, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The company has a fifty day moving average of $229.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $229.13. American Tower Co. has a 12-month low of $197.50 and a 12-month high of $272.20.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.45). American Tower had a net margin of 24.08% and a return on equity of 42.42%. The company had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.95 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that American Tower Co. will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 13th will be paid a $1.24 dividend. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.21. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 12th. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.17%.

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 181,000 communications sites.

