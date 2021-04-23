Tiaa Fsb Grows Stock Holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Tiaa Fsb increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) by 68.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 532,031 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 216,031 shares during the period. Tiaa Fsb owned approximately 0.33% of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF worth $47,207,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BIV. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $545,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the period. Aries Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 94.5% during the 1st quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 12,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,077,000 after acquiring an additional 5,881 shares in the last quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 13.9% during the first quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 94,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,344,000 after purchasing an additional 11,499 shares in the last quarter. Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 18.3% in the first quarter. Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. now owns 24,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,160,000 after acquiring an additional 3,765 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC increased its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 18.2% during the first quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 4,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after buying an additional 737 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA BIV traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $89.33. 2,588 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,465,298. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $88.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $91.67. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $88.21 and a 1-year high of $94.43.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

