Tiaa Fsb Grows Stock Position in iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWX)

Tiaa Fsb boosted its position in iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWX) by 84.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,690,674 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,693,353 shares during the period. iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF makes up about 0.8% of Tiaa Fsb’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Tiaa Fsb owned approximately 21.03% of iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF worth $235,073,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF by 1,746.2% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 480 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 454 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $71,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $74,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF by 31.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 1,190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truadvice LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF by 29.7% in the 4th quarter. Truadvice LLC now owns 9,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $517,000 after buying an additional 2,068 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:IWX traded down $0.50 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $65.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 178,960 shares, compared to its average volume of 109,993. iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $44.95 and a 52-week high of $65.80. The business’s 50-day moving average is $63.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.55.

iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF(the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

