Tiaa Fsb Has $223.01 Million Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Tiaa Fsb raised its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,009,361 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,051 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 ETF accounts for approximately 0.8% of Tiaa Fsb’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Tiaa Fsb owned 0.33% of iShares Russell 2000 ETF worth $223,008,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Meridian Management Co. boosted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Meridian Management Co. now owns 2,333 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $457,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,578 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $701,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Grove Bank & Trust grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 8,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,568,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Mengis Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Mengis Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,457 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $677,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,994 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $783,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

IWM traded up $3.71 on Friday, hitting $225.29. 1,122,276 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,650,385. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $223.17 and its 200-day moving average is $206.15. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12 month low of $117.18 and a 12 month high of $234.53.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

