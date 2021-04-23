Tiaa Fsb Has $338.89 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Tiaa Fsb lowered its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) by 4.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,512,744 shares of the company’s stock after selling 104,384 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF accounts for approximately 1.2% of Tiaa Fsb’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Tiaa Fsb owned approximately 2.55% of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF worth $338,893,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. West Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 131.0% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000.

VOE stock traded up $1.24 during trading on Friday, hitting $139.13. The company had a trading volume of 7,384 shares, compared to its average volume of 379,064. The business has a 50-day moving average of $135.85 and a 200-day moving average of $121.92. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $81.92 and a one year high of $139.43.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

