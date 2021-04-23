Tiaa Fsb Has $42.09 Million Stock Position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV)

Tiaa Fsb reduced its holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 177,424 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,096 shares during the quarter. Tiaa Fsb owned approximately 0.38% of iShares Russell 3000 ETF worth $42,090,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Glassman Wealth Services acquired a new position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000.

NYSEARCA IWV traded up $2.51 on Friday, hitting $249.18. 248 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 180,232. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a 12 month low of $159.17 and a 12 month high of $250.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $239.33 and a 200-day moving average of $224.01.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

