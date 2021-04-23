Tiaa Fsb Has $50.57 Million Position in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SUB)

Tiaa Fsb lifted its stake in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SUB) by 143.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 468,988 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 276,682 shares during the quarter. Tiaa Fsb owned about 1.09% of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF worth $50,566,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SUB. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 19.8% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 260,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,142,000 after acquiring an additional 43,110 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 97.5% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 194,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,065,000 after buying an additional 96,173 shares in the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. boosted its position in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 29.8% during the 4th quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 139,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,110,000 after acquiring an additional 32,106 shares during the last quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 123,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,263,000 after buying an additional 13,451 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Curbstone Financial Management Corp increased its stake in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 3.3% in the first quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 89,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,655,000 after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $107.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,709 shares, compared to its average volume of 269,125. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $107.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $107.92. iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $106.05 and a 12 month high of $108.56.

iShares 2016 AMT-Free Muni Term ETF, formerly iShares S&P Short Term National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Short Term National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

