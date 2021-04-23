Tiaa Fsb Has $596.99 Million Position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSB)

Tiaa Fsb grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSB) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 19,067,192 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 106,403 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF comprises 2.1% of Tiaa Fsb’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Tiaa Fsb owned about 7.63% of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF worth $596,994,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. LexAurum Advisors LLC increased its position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 35,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,099,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the period. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 9,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. Gould Asset Management LLC CA boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA now owns 19,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $597,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $628,000 after buying an additional 490 shares during the period. Finally, Bellecapital International Ltd. grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 13.6% in the first quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 7,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares during the period.

SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $31.33. 5,160 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,616,556. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $30.81 and a 52 week high of $31.44. The business’s 50 day moving average is $31.29 and its 200 day moving average is $31.35.

See Also: What does a neutral rating on stocks mean?

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.