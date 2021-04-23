Tiaa Fsb Has $97.65 Million Stake in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP)

Tiaa Fsb trimmed its stake in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP) by 4.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,201,671 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 141,850 shares during the quarter. Tiaa Fsb owned 1.97% of Alerian MLP ETF worth $97,651,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Diameter Capital Partners LP purchased a new position in Alerian MLP ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,007,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Alerian MLP ETF by 34.7% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,189,234 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,516,000 after acquiring an additional 306,250 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 26.2% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 671,420 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $17,229,000 after purchasing an additional 139,593 shares during the last quarter. Unison Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 666,586 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $20,331,000 after purchasing an additional 15,820 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 102.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 378,503 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,712,000 after purchasing an additional 191,523 shares during the last quarter.

Alerian MLP ETF stock traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $31.59. 78,667 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,888,904. Alerian MLP ETF has a 1-year low of $18.93 and a 1-year high of $32.68. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $31.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.18.

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

