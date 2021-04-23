Tiaa Fsb Increases Stock Holdings in NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NUMV)

Tiaa Fsb raised its position in NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NUMV) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,550,915 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,073 shares during the quarter. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $87,802,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NUMV. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 11,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC increased its holdings in NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 18,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $557,000 after purchasing an additional 1,124 shares during the last quarter. Harborview Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Harborview Advisors LLC now owns 18,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $560,000 after purchasing an additional 1,440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $59,000.

NUMV traded down $0.19 during trading on Friday, hitting $35.65. The company had a trading volume of 13,449 shares. The business has a 50-day moving average of $34.61 and a 200-day moving average of $30.91. NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $25.05 and a 1-year high of $29.85.

