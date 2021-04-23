Tiaa Fsb Lowers Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Tiaa Fsb decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) by 3.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 930,290 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,444 shares during the quarter. Tiaa Fsb owned about 0.76% of iShares Russell 1000 ETF worth $208,227,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of IWB. Taddei Ludwig & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Black Swift Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 41.3% during the first quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 219 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $55,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWB traded up $2.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $235.57. 3,217 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 721,135. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 1 year low of $152.40 and a 1 year high of $236.35. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $225.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $211.92.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

