Tiaa Fsb Purchases 47,989 Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND)

Tiaa Fsb grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) by 9.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 581,633 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,989 shares during the quarter. Tiaa Fsb owned about 0.07% of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares worth $49,276,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BND. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 41.8% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 18,415,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,624,094,000 after buying an additional 5,429,050 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter worth $383,627,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 274.2% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,189,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,630,000 after purchasing an additional 3,802,356 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 22,256,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,962,781,000 after purchasing an additional 2,581,070 shares during the period. Finally, TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter valued at $227,122,000.

Get Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

NASDAQ BND traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $85.47. The company had a trading volume of 138,533 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,667,433. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $84.22 and a 52 week high of $89.59. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $84.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $86.99.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 5th were issued a $0.192 dividend. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. This is an increase from Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 1st.

See Also: What does a neutral rating on stocks mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.