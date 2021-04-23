Tiaa Fsb Purchases 567,327 Shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Tiaa Fsb increased its stake in General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 37.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,081,257 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 567,327 shares during the period. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in General Electric were worth $27,326,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in General Electric by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 566,506,492 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,118,268,000 after purchasing an additional 2,194,969 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of General Electric by 15.9% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 480,790,647 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $5,192,540,000 after buying an additional 65,865,371 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of General Electric by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 89,859,216 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $970,480,000 after buying an additional 632,923 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of General Electric in the 4th quarter worth $714,522,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in General Electric by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 33,474,756 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $361,528,000 after purchasing an additional 313,932 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.09% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GE traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $13.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 798,743 shares, compared to its average volume of 79,647,617. The business’s fifty day moving average is $13.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.92. The stock has a market cap of $118.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.25, a PEG ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 1.06. General Electric has a 1 year low of $5.48 and a 1 year high of $14.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 2.04.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $21.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.62 billion. General Electric had a return on equity of 5.37% and a net margin of 4.52%. The company’s revenue was down 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.21 EPS. Analysts anticipate that General Electric will post 0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 26th. Investors of record on Monday, March 8th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 5th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.30%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.15%.

In related news, Director Paula Rosput Reynolds purchased 5,000 shares of General Electric stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.50 per share, for a total transaction of $62,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,500 shares in the company, valued at $331,250. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays raised their target price on General Electric from $15.00 to $13.00 in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of General Electric in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of General Electric in a report on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised General Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on General Electric from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.93.

About General Electric

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. The company's Power segment offers heavy-duty and aeroderivative gas turbines for utilities, independent power producers, and industrial applications; maintenance, service, and upgrade solutions to plant assets and their operational lifecycle; steam power technology for fossil and nuclear applications, including boilers, generators, steam turbines, and air quality control systems; and advanced reactor technologies solutions comprising reactors, fuels, and support services for boiling water reactors.

