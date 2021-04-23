Tiaa Fsb Raises Position in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB)

Tiaa Fsb raised its holdings in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB) by 111.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,155,667 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 609,321 shares during the period. Tiaa Fsb owned about 0.67% of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF worth $125,829,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in EMB. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC grew its holdings in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 211.8% in the 4th quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 343 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $73,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $79,000.

NASDAQ:EMB traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $111.22. 28,543 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,964,545. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $109.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $113.06. iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $97.53 and a 12-month high of $116.09.

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF, formerly iShares JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the JPMorgan EMBI Global Core Index (the Index). The Index is a diverse United States dollar-denominated emerging markets debt benchmark, which tracks the total return of actively traded external debt instruments in emerging market countries.

