Tiaa Fsb Raises Stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Tiaa Fsb boosted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 1.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 178,784 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,901 shares during the quarter. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $38,809,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HON. James Hambro & Partners raised its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 114.4% during the 4th quarter. James Hambro & Partners now owns 4,750 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,010,000 after acquiring an additional 2,535 shares during the period. First American Bank raised its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. First American Bank now owns 52,213 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $11,334,000 after purchasing an additional 6,441 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 231,624 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $49,267,000 after buying an additional 6,559 shares in the last quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC grew its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC now owns 2,207 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $469,000 after buying an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veracity Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 131,618 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,214,000 after buying an additional 12,255 shares in the last quarter. 75.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

HON has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Honeywell International from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Honeywell International from $180.00 to $216.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Honeywell International from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Honeywell International from $222.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $222.00 to $244.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Honeywell International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $208.67.

Shares of NYSE HON traded down $5.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $223.90. The company had a trading volume of 162,614 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,780,664. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market cap of $155.72 billion, a PE ratio of 32.10, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $217.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $203.34. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1-year low of $117.11 and a 1-year high of $232.35.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $8.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.07 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 27.69% and a net margin of 14.99%. Honeywell International’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.21 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 7.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th were given a dividend of $0.93 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is 45.59%.

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes; specialty chemicals; electronic and advanced materials; process technology for refining and petrochemicals; and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business and transportation.

Read More: Why are trading ranges significant?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON).

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.