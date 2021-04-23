Tiaa Fsb Raises Stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Tiaa Fsb lifted its stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 128,276 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,055 shares during the period. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $45,673,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 29,339,289 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $10,458,136,000 after buying an additional 171,333 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,118,275 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $6,110,200,000 after buying an additional 2,181,047 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 14,102,981 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,033,916,000 after buying an additional 413,872 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 11,216,598 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,003,395,000 after buying an additional 101,468 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the fourth quarter worth about $3,290,758,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.64% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MA traded up $4.31 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $387.67. 58,830 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,244,341. Mastercard Incorporated has a one year low of $252.83 and a one year high of $389.50. The company has a market capitalization of $385.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $370.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $344.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $4.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.01 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 114.80% and a net margin of 43.13%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.07 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 6.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be issued a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.45%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.65%.

MA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $345.00 to $371.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $380.00 to $402.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $383.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $369.30.

In other news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 57,198 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.72, for a total value of $18,115,750.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 108,725,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,435,514,072.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Kevin Stanton sold 29,052 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $378.09, for a total value of $10,984,270.68. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,092 shares in the company, valued at $11,755,574.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 669,876 shares of company stock worth $222,808,034 in the last ninety days. 3.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

