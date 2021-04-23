Tiaa Fsb Raises Stock Holdings in NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NUMG)

Tiaa Fsb grew its stake in shares of NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NUMG) by 3.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,310,882 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 38,778 shares during the period. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $65,636,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,395,000 after buying an additional 2,592 shares in the last quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $225,000. Stewardship Advisors LLC raised its holdings in NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Stewardship Advisors LLC now owns 75,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,731,000 after acquiring an additional 3,337 shares during the period. Finally, Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $8,130,000.

NUMG traded up $0.05 on Friday, hitting $53.05. 20,663 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.97. NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $26.00 and a one year high of $31.52.

