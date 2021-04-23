Tiaa Fsb Raises Stock Position in iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SLQD)

Tiaa Fsb increased its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SLQD) by 27.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 582,019 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 126,909 shares during the period. Tiaa Fsb owned approximately 1.26% of iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF worth $30,137,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its position in iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 67.7% during the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 988 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $125,000. Finally, Headinvest LLC acquired a new position in iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $225,000.

Get iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

NASDAQ:SLQD traded down $0.01 on Friday, hitting $51.85. The stock had a trading volume of 9,430 shares, compared to its average volume of 382,170. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $51.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.03. iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $51.11 and a 1-year high of $52.30.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLQD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SLQD).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.