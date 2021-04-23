Tiaa Fsb Reduces Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

Tiaa Fsb cut its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO) by 3.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,527,789 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 49,783 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF comprises approximately 1.6% of Tiaa Fsb’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Tiaa Fsb owned 3.77% of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF worth $459,467,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,868,537 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $822,410,000 after buying an additional 72,728 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,121,393 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $608,204,000 after buying an additional 61,244 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $172,020,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 524,012 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $150,234,000 after purchasing an additional 43,231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $138,031,000.

Get iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:IWO traded up $4.13 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $307.64. 7,501 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 643,880. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $170.03 and a fifty-two week high of $339.91. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $303.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $285.89.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Article: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.