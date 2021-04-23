Tiaa Fsb Reduces Stock Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Tiaa Fsb trimmed its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 0.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,004,154 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,570 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up 1.3% of Tiaa Fsb’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Tiaa Fsb owned 0.18% of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF worth $365,814,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Affiance Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.7% during the first quarter. Affiance Financial LLC now owns 23,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,512,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares during the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 299,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,992,000 after acquiring an additional 2,802 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 37.1% during the first quarter. Pacific Financial Group Inc. now owns 31,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,465,000 after purchasing an additional 8,512 shares during the last quarter. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 12.2% during the first quarter. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,125,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intersect Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.1% during the first quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 2,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $776,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA VOO traded up $3.88 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $382.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 234,671 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,978,544. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $366.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $344.51. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $253.97 and a 52 week high of $384.15.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

