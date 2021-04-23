Tiaa Fsb Sells 1,309 Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Tiaa Fsb lowered its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 0.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 598,639 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,309 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 0.9% of Tiaa Fsb’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Tiaa Fsb owned 0.09% of iShares S&P 500 ETF worth $238,150,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 58,965,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,134,981,000 after purchasing an additional 3,361,013 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 19,489,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,316,196,000 after acquiring an additional 126,967 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,579,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,595,870,000 after acquiring an additional 1,309,395 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,530,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,577,834,000 after acquiring an additional 326,151 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 18.5% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,735,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,528,390,000 after buying an additional 1,050,888 shares during the period.

Shares of IVV traded up $4.12 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $418.09. 273,413 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,389,361. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $275.00 and a fifty-two week high of $419.48. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $400.41 and its 200 day moving average is $376.16.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

