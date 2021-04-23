Tiaa Fsb Sells 14,785 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Tiaa Fsb decreased its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 2.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 692,356 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 14,785 shares during the period. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $25,084,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Detalus Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Pfizer by 1.0% during the first quarter. Detalus Advisors LLC now owns 27,333 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $990,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Weaver Consulting Group boosted its stake in Pfizer by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 5,791 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Novak Financial Planning LLC boosted its stake in Pfizer by 2.3% during the first quarter. Novak Financial Planning LLC now owns 12,933 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $469,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Intersect Capital LLC boosted its stake in Pfizer by 0.3% during the first quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 99,882 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,619,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signature Wealth Management Group raised its position in Pfizer by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group now owns 85,732 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,156,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. 67.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Pfizer stock traded up $0.07 on Friday, hitting $38.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 412,465 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,258,195. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.40. Pfizer Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.61 and a 1 year high of $43.08. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $36.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.68. The company has a market capitalization of $215.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.70.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.04). Pfizer had a return on equity of 24.88% and a net margin of 17.85%. The firm had revenue of $11.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. Pfizer’s payout ratio is 52.88%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on PFE shares. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho lowered their price target on Pfizer from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Pfizer from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $36.00 price objective on Pfizer and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.47.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and pain under the Eliquis, Chantix/Champix, and Premarin family brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zithromax, Vfend, and Panzyga brands.

