Tiaa Fsb Sells 168,694 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Tiaa Fsb trimmed its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) by 2.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,624,920 shares of the company’s stock after selling 168,694 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF accounts for 2.0% of Tiaa Fsb’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Tiaa Fsb owned approximately 2.07% of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF worth $563,710,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 16.3% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,351,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $983,793,000 after purchasing an additional 2,015,330 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,276,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $567,349,000 after purchasing an additional 365,066 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,831,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $536,835,000 after purchasing an additional 81,626 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,519,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,917,000 after buying an additional 220,114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,161,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,831,000 after buying an additional 199,920 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IWR traded up $0.90 on Friday, reaching $77.78. 103,047 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,371,492. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $45.85 and a 12 month high of $77.78. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $74.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.01.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

