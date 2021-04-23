Tiaa Fsb Sells 377,082 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Tiaa Fsb cut its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 5.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,171,833 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 377,082 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF comprises 1.3% of Tiaa Fsb’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Tiaa Fsb owned approximately 0.47% of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF worth $373,294,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Country Trust Bank boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 7.5% during the first quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 747,108 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $38,887,000 after acquiring an additional 52,096 shares in the last quarter. Bray Capital Advisors boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 68,040 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,409,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 43,095 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,159,000 after purchasing an additional 2,889 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 42.7% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 25,911 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,298,000 after buying an additional 7,753 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trilogy Capital Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 4.2% in the first quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 101,570 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,287,000 after buying an additional 4,103 shares in the last quarter.

VWO stock traded up $0.57 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $53.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 288,949 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,183,218. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $34.79 and a 12 month high of $56.66. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $52.39 and its 200-day moving average is $50.46.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

