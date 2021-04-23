Tiaa Fsb Sells 68,852 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Tiaa Fsb lessened its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 7.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 908,879 shares of the company’s stock after selling 68,852 shares during the quarter. Tiaa Fsb owned 0.44% of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF worth $194,573,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sittner & Nelson LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 97.1% during the 4th quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 49.1% during the 4th quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 161 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000.

NYSEARCA VB traded up $3.29 during trading on Friday, hitting $222.50. 9,957 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 837,993. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $121.00 and a 12-month high of $223.62. The business has a 50 day moving average of $216.32 and a 200-day moving average of $196.71.

