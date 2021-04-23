Tiaa Fsb Sells 77,577 Shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONG)

Tiaa Fsb trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONG) by 2.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,596,357 shares of the company’s stock after selling 77,577 shares during the period. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares comprises approximately 2.3% of Tiaa Fsb’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Tiaa Fsb owned about 11.56% of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares worth $649,115,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 123.1% in the fourth quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Reby Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 121.2% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $68,000.

Shares of VONG traded up $0.81 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $67.04. 2,626 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 451,617. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $42.57 and a 1 year high of $67.25. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $244.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $245.61.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 29th were given a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 26th.

