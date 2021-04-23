Tiaa Fsb Sells 875,215 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

Tiaa Fsb lowered its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS) by 4.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,197,956 shares of the company’s stock after selling 875,215 shares during the period. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF accounts for 7.5% of Tiaa Fsb’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Tiaa Fsb owned approximately 15.93% of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF worth $2,098,337,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norris Perne & French LLP MI bought a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $226,000. Powell Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Powell Investment Advisors LLC now owns 29,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,824,000 after acquiring an additional 1,932 shares during the period. First Midwest Bank Trust Division increased its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 18,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,759,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the period. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. increased its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 72.7% during the 4th quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. now owns 17,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,656,000 after acquiring an additional 7,187 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $24,541,000.

IWS stock traded up $1.20 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $113.71. The company had a trading volume of 8,589 shares, compared to its average volume of 696,628. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $64.85 and a 1 year high of $113.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $110.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $98.85.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

