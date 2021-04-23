Tiaa Fsb Trims Position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Tiaa Fsb reduced its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) by 4.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,817,872 shares of the company’s stock after selling 123,307 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF comprises 1.6% of Tiaa Fsb’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Tiaa Fsb owned 2.77% of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF worth $449,366,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Intersect Capital LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 141.9% in the 1st quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 3,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $587,000 after acquiring an additional 2,161 shares in the last quarter. Facet Wealth Inc. grew its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 16.1% during the first quarter. Facet Wealth Inc. now owns 291,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,445,000 after acquiring an additional 40,379 shares in the last quarter. Austin Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 11.0% in the first quarter. Austin Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 6.5% in the first quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $554,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Regent Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $241,000.

Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF stock traded up $3.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $162.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 43,060 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,055,368. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $161.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $137.62. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $78.13 and a 1-year high of $170.25.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

