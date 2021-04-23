Tiaa Fsb Trims Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Tiaa Fsb lessened its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 5.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,663,140 shares of the company’s stock after selling 987,142 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF makes up approximately 3.1% of Tiaa Fsb’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Tiaa Fsb owned about 0.92% of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF worth $867,437,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. KCS Wealth Advisory lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.2% in the first quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 4,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. TL Private Wealth boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. TL Private Wealth now owns 8,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,000 after buying an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 13,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $632,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Mycio Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Mycio Wealth Partners LLC now owns 56,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,676,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tri Star Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Tri Star Advisors Inc. now owns 22,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,138,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VEA traded up $0.46 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $51.08. 123,129 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,722,095. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.93. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a one year low of $34.12 and a one year high of $51.46.

