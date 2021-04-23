Tidal Finance (TIDAL) Price Reaches $0.0162 on Major Exchanges

Tidal Finance (CURRENCY:TIDAL) traded down 20.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on April 23rd. One Tidal Finance coin can currently be bought for $0.0162 or 0.00000033 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Tidal Finance has traded down 25.4% against the U.S. dollar. Tidal Finance has a total market capitalization of $13.98 million and $691,126.00 worth of Tidal Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tidal Finance Profile

Tidal Finance is a coin. Its genesis date was March 19th, 2021. Tidal Finance’s total supply is 19,838,000,001 coins and its circulating supply is 865,226,229 coins. Tidal Finance’s official Twitter account is @tidaldefi

According to CryptoCompare, “Tidal Finance is a project to establish a decentralized insurance marketplace in DeFi space to connect insurance sellers and buyers to cover smart contract hacks risk. Tidal offers the functionality to create custom insurance pools for one or more protocols. The main objective of the platform is to maximize capital efficiency and return to attract LP’s, while offering competitive insurance premiums to attract buyers. “

Tidal Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tidal Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tidal Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Tidal Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

