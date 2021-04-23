TimkenSteel Co. (NYSE:TMST) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of TimkenSteel Co. (NYSE:TMST) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $8.25.

TMST has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet raised TimkenSteel from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday. KeyCorp raised their target price on TimkenSteel from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut TimkenSteel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th.

Shares of TimkenSteel stock opened at $11.14 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market cap of $508.01 million, a PE ratio of -3.74 and a beta of 1.91. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.54. TimkenSteel has a 52 week low of $2.16 and a 52 week high of $12.85.

TimkenSteel (NYSE:TMST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.21. TimkenSteel had a negative return on equity of 13.08% and a negative net margin of 15.79%. The business had revenue of $211.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $216.80 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that TimkenSteel will post -1.09 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. 6 Meridian acquired a new stake in TimkenSteel during the 1st quarter worth about $413,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of TimkenSteel during the first quarter worth approximately $1,160,000. Fruth Investment Management raised its stake in shares of TimkenSteel by 11.1% in the first quarter. Fruth Investment Management now owns 45,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $533,000 after purchasing an additional 4,550 shares in the last quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of TimkenSteel in the first quarter valued at $170,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in TimkenSteel during the first quarter worth $1,689,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.85% of the company’s stock.

TimkenSteel Company Profile

TimkenSteel Corporation manufactures and sells alloy steel, and carbon and micro-alloy steel products worldwide. The company operates in SBQ Steel Bar, Seamless Mechanical Steel Tubes, and Billets and Value-added Precision Products and Services segments. It offers carbon, micro-alloy, and alloy steel ingots, bars, tubes, and billets, as well as supplies machining and thermal treatment services.

