Timothy C. K. Chou Sells 6,863 Shares of Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC) Stock

Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC) Director Timothy C. K. Chou sold 6,863 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.40, for a total value of $352,758.20.

Teradata stock traded up $1.68 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $52.18. 3,839,834 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,555,808. The firm has a market cap of $5.74 billion, a PE ratio of 58.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.08. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.15. Teradata Co. has a twelve month low of $17.99 and a twelve month high of $59.58.

Teradata (NYSE:TDC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.13. Teradata had a return on equity of 15.12% and a net margin of 5.49%. The firm had revenue of $491.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $479.45 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Teradata Co. will post 0.43 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TDC. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Teradata from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Teradata from $32.00 to $36.00 in a report on Friday, February 5th. Bank of America upgraded Teradata from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Teradata from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, JMP Securities upgraded shares of Teradata from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, February 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Teradata currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.27.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kempen Capital Management N.V. boosted its holdings in Teradata by 207.4% during the fourth quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 1,671,064 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,549,000 after buying an additional 1,127,424 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Teradata by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 116,678 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,649,000 after buying an additional 17,911 shares in the last quarter. Lapides Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Teradata by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Lapides Asset Management LLC now owns 192,100 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,316,000 after acquiring an additional 16,800 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its holdings in Teradata by 161.9% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 4,447 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 2,749 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Teradata by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 26,694 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $600,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares in the last quarter.

Teradata Company Profile

Teradata Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hybrid cloud analytics software provider. Its solutions and services comprise software, hardware, and related business consulting and support services to deliver analytics in company's analytical ecosystem. The company offers Teradata Vantage, a data warehouse and analytics platform.

