Timothy J.W. Goodwin Buys 665 Shares of Goodwin PLC (LON:GDWN) Stock

Goodwin PLC (LON:GDWN) insider Timothy J.W. Goodwin acquired 665 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 3,080 ($40.24) per share, with a total value of £20,482 ($26,759.86).

Shares of LON GDWN traded up GBX 124 ($1.62) during trading hours on Friday, hitting GBX 3,104 ($40.55). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,959 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,725. Goodwin PLC has a 12 month low of GBX 1,990 ($26.00) and a 12 month high of GBX 3,650 ($47.69). The stock has a market cap of £233.61 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.66, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.19. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 2,988.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 3,093.41.

Goodwin Company Profile

Goodwin PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides mechanical and refractory engineering solutions primarily in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, the Pacific Basin, and internationally. The company designs, manufactures, and sells dual plate check, axial nozzle check, and axial piston control and isolation valves for oil, petrochemical, gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), mining, nuclear power generation, nuclear waste treatment, and water markets; submersible slurry pumps; and radar antenna systems for defense contractors, civil aviation authorities, and border security agencies.

