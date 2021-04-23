Timothy J.W. Goodwin Buys 665 Shares of Goodwin PLC (LON:GDWN) Stock

Goodwin PLC (LON:GDWN) insider Timothy J.W. Goodwin acquired 665 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 3,080 ($40.24) per share, with a total value of £20,482 ($26,759.86).
Shares of LON GDWN traded up GBX 124 ($1.62) during trading hours on Friday, hitting GBX 3,104 ($40.55). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,959 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,725. Goodwin PLC has a 12 month low of GBX 1,990 ($26.00) and a 12 month high of GBX 3,650 ($47.69). The stock has a market cap of £233.61 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.66, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.19. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 2,988.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 3,093.41.
Goodwin Company Profile
